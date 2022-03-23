 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of O Street near downtown reopened after gas leak

After closing a portion of O Street near 24th Street for a gas leak Wednesday afternoon, Black Hills Energy said the stretch has reopened to traffic.

A release said technicians investigated and were making repairs at 6 p.m. to a natural service line near 24th and O Streets, but traffic was again flowing.

Earlier, both eastbound and westbound lanes from 22nd to 25th streets were closed.

