Portion of O Street closed near Gateway Mall after motorcycle crash

O Street crash

A portion of O Street was closed Wednesday evening after a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Cotner Boulevard.

 Lauren Penington, Lincoln Journal Star

A portion of O Street was closed Wednesday evening after a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Cotner Boulevard.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that at least two people were injured in the crash, which occurred at about 5:45 p.m. The extent of their injuries was unknown as of 6 p.m.

Westbound O Street was closed starting at Lyncrest Drive, and northbound Cotner Boulevard was also closed at O Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at (402) 473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com

On Twitter @L_Penington.

