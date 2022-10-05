Portion of O Street closed near Gateway Mall after motorcycle crash

A portion of O Street was closed Wednesday evening after a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Cotner Boulevard.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that at least two people were injured in the crash, which occurred at about 5:45 p.m. The extent of their injuries was unknown as of 6 p.m.
Westbound O Street was closed starting at Lyncrest Drive, and northbound Cotner Boulevard was also closed at O Street.
This is a developing story.
