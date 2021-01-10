 Skip to main content
Portion of Interstate 80 closed near Ashland because of crash
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed between the Ashland and Gretna exits because of a semi that caught on fire Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m., and traffic is being rerouted to U.S. 6.

Officials haven't said whether anybody was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Husker News