After an hour of starts and stops, a Lincoln political activist's trial on a vandalism charge for allegedly taping a note to Sen. Deb Fischer's campaign office door came to a halt Friday.
First, Patricia Wonch Hill's attorney, Marc Delman, sought, but was denied, a mistrial after learning that police had taken previous reports of Betsy Riot stickers being left at the same strip mall office near 70th and O streets.
"I think it's relevant that the defense have the opportunity to examine those," he argued.
Assistant City Attorney Jessica Kerkhofs said she didn't understand how evidence of other stickers or posters in the past would clear Wonch Hill of the allegation.
Whether there's one person's fingerprints on the evidence or 50 people's didn't matter, she argued.
Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton denied the request for a mistrial. But the case still came to a stop not long after, when Kerkhofs called a police technician from the property and evidence unit to the stand.
Delman objected, saying Kerkhofs hadn't given him formal notice that she would be calling the woman as a witness, so he wasn't prepared.
After a back-room discussion with the attorneys, Dalton came back in the courtroom and said on the record that he wanted to allow the defense an opportunity to talk to potential witnesses.
And he continued the case to the afternoon of Nov. 22.
The city alleges that Wonch Hill's fingerprints were found on a sign, which said "Deb loves rapists," left on Fischer's campaign office door Oct. 21, 2018.
In the end, the judge, rather than a jury, will decide whether the prosecutor presented enough evidence to prove Wonch Hill left it and that the act damaged property.
Wonch Hill originally was accused of a second count involving Betsy Riot stickers found on two Rep. Jeff Fortenberry campaign signs. But Kerkhofs dropped that count Sept. 23, the first half-day of trial, because of issues over scheduling.
She said it could be refiled, but Fortenberry said he thought the point was made.
"This never was about a silly sign," he said. "It's about whether a university educator can vandalize our community with impunity."
Wonch Hill is a research assistant professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Vandalism is a city misdemeanor, with a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.