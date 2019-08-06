A call about a gunshot sent police to a mobile home park near 42nd Street and Cornhusker Highway Sunday shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Officer Angela Sands said a 33-year-old woman called after she heard a shot soon after seeing a woman in a tie-dyed dress walking with a gun pointed at the ground.
When police found the 53-year-old woman, she told them she had just found the gun on the ground. Sands said she initially claimed she had accidentally fired it, but later admitted she had pulled the trigger not realizing it was loaded.
They cited her on suspicion of discharging a weapon in the city.
On Monday, police took a report from a 49-year-old Kansas man who said he had lost his loaded, .380 handgun while visiting the same mobile home park over the weekend. He believed it had fallen out of his bag, which was unzipped.
Sands said it turned out to be the gun the woman had found.
