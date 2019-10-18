{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating an indecent exposure Thursday night in an apartment complex parking lot at 29th and A streets.

Officer Angela Sands said a 58-year-old woman told police as she walked toward the building at 8:30 p.m. a naked man appeared from behind a column holding a cellphone and touching himself. He appeared to be recording her.

The woman rushed to get inside and called police. She couldn’t provide a detailed description of the man. Sands encouraged anyone with information to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000.

