Police say a 34-year-old woman was shot and killed following an early hours break-in at a central Lincoln home Wednesday.
The shooter remained unknown and at-large later Wednesday, as police worked to pinpoint who busted into the two-story home at 26th and South streets and shot the woman around 3:45 a.m., Officer Angela Sands said.
At a news conference later in the morning, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the release of extensive details of the investigation now "could potentially compromise the integrity as we go forward.”
But he was able to provide some detail. He said police arrived at 3:46 a.m. to find the woman inside the home.
Investigators and crime scene technicians are processing the scene for forensic and digital evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses or any evidence left behind.
"We are still investigating the events preceding this homicide to determine if it was an act of targeted violence,” Bliemeister said.
He said there were eight people in the home when it happened: the woman who was shot, her 30-year-old boyfriend and six children, ranging in age from 6 to 16. Five of them were the children of the woman who was killed.
It wasn’t immediately known whether any of them witnessed the shooting. But, Bliemeister said, they were being interviewed with the help of the Child Advocacy Center.
"Not only will this aid us in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this homicide, but it begins a process of healing, a process that could take a lifetime,” he said.
Bliemeister said just a few minutes after this incident there was a death of a 26-year-old man who showed up at Bryan West Campus. He had no obvious signs of trauma.
“We cannot say that there is any kind of nexus between the homicide and that death right now. We are looking into that based on proximity and based upon time,” he said. The home is about a half-mile from Bryan West.
Bliemeister said streets would be closed in the area of South Street to Franklin Street for much of the day.
This marks just the third homicide of the year in Lincoln.
In May, police say Adnan Almansouri killed his wife Rasha Khaled before killing himself in their northwest Lincoln home.
Later that month, Desmond Fowler was fatally shot on the sidewalk at 27th and Holdrege Streets. Suspected gunman Michael Dewey is pending trial for second-degree murder among other charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.