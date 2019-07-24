A woman was shot and killed following an early hours break-in at a central Lincoln home Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.
The shooter remained unknown and at-large later Wednesday, as police worked to pinpoint who busted into the two-story home at 26th and South streets and shot the woman around 3:45 a.m., Officer Angela Sands said.
Children were also inside the home at the time of the killing, she said.
Further details on the investigation were expected later Wednesday.
