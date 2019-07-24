{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide scene

An early morning shooting at 26th and South streets was under investigation Wednesday.

 Shelly Kulhanek, Journal Star

A woman was shot and killed following an early hours break-in at a central Lincoln home Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said. 

The shooter remained unknown and at-large later Wednesday, as police worked to pinpoint who busted into the two-story home at 26th and South streets and shot the woman around 3:45 a.m., Officer Angela Sands said.

Children were also inside the home at the time of the killing, she said.

Further details on the investigation were expected later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0
2
0
4
3

Tags

Reporter

Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.

Load comments