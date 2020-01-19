You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman hit in the head with gun during robbery
Police: Woman hit in the head with gun during robbery

A woman was hit in the head during a robbery in central Lincoln on Sunday evening, according to Lincoln police.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near 31st and Vine streets. Police say the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers were still trying to determine what all was taken during the robbery, and no arrests had been made as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

News intern

Samantha Bernt

