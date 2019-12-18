Police: Woman hit at 41st and O left with life-threatening injuries

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman was left with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car near 41st and O streets Tuesday night, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just before 7 p.m. as Melissa Haggart was walking her bike along the O Street median between 42nd and 40th streets.

Aleida Oerter, 22, of Lincoln was driving a Toyota Corolla into the left-hand turn lane when the pedestrian stepped or fell off the median in front of her car.

Oerter slammed on her brakes but hit Haggart, who slid off the hood of her car and onto the road, according to the accident report.

Spilker said Haggart was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

