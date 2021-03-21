 Skip to main content
Police: Woman arrested after making threats, showing gun at convenience store
Police: Woman arrested after making threats, showing gun at convenience store

A 40-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after making threats and showing a gun in a convenience store, according to Lincoln police.

Heather Armstrong allegedly entered a convenience store on the 2800 block of O Street and began making threats to the clerk. A customer then saw that she had a gun and called police.

When officers arrived, she was seen holding a gun in the air. Armstrong then exited the store and was arrested without further incident.

She was booked in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

76-year-old man killed in Saturday night shooting in Lincoln

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Heather Armstrong

