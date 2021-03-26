Police warn of uptick in burglaries in garages at southeast Lincoln apartment complexes

Police are warning southeast Lincoln residents to be sure to lock their garages at night in response to an uptick in burglaries at apartment complex garages over the past two years.
Officer Erin Spilker said reports have jumped 173% since 2019 and they've already taken two dozen reports this year.
In 2019, there were only 12 incidents reported. In 2020, there were 30, for a total loss of $20,000.
As the weather warms up, people will be outside and in their garages more, Spilker said. It's important to close and lock the garage after. While police have seen the increase at apartment buildings, the same applies to anyone with a garage as burglaries often are crimes of opportunity when the door has been left open, she said.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES
Andrea Palacios
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANDREA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacionna M Brye
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JACIONNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 225 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Trey Ryan Landon
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TREY is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Hazel eyes.
Elijah L Born
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
ELIJAH is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Adriel Garica
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADRIEL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Amiee Marez
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Gering PD
AMIEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Heath R Butler
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
HEATH is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Tyree Banks
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYREE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria C Alvarez Morales
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Platte CO SO Columbus
MARIA is a 27 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hailey Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAILEY is a 11 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Jene Andersen
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sanda Soe
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|95
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
SANDA is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Toni R Emmanuel
|Date Missing:
|03-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|72
|Current Age:
|72
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TONI is a 72 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Felix Dami Villagomez-martinez
|Date Missing:
|03-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|270
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
FELIX is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 270 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devyn Rhaeann Davis
|Date Missing:
|03-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DEVYN is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Laina Patricia McGuire
|Date Missing:
|03-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LAINA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Marie Casper
|Date Missing:
|03-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Andrew William Leishman
|Date Missing:
|03-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael James Beveridge
|Date Missing:
|03-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|48
|Current Age:
|48
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 48 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Desiray Whitbeck
|Date Missing:
|03-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DESIRAY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick Laurence Young
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Sophia Lemons
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Quinsha Rojeameria Collins
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert McTizic-brown
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Heidi Heredia
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEIDI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ingrid Cabezas-martinez
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
INGRID is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nogolweit A Kug
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|280
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
NOGOLWEIT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 280 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander J Doan
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Green
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Green hair and Brown eyes.
Donell Shane Wright
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rumbek Agustino
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RUMBEK is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kyle M Jones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Samantha Marie Hansen
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
SAMANTHA is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Levi Cortlin Mielke
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
LEVI is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamari Whiteside
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
JAMARI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isabel Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|03-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ISABEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Vontay D Callahan
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|20
|Current Age:
|20
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
VONTAY is a 20 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Analee Constance Strimple
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANALEE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayleigh Ausdemore
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLEIGH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jarvell Moore
|Date Missing:
|03-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JARVELL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aisha Josephine Enriques
|Date Missing:
|02-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya A Pearson
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tanner Fox
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
TANNER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sicily Bils
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SICILY is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Timothy James Woodruff
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIMOTHY is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Blue eyes.
Andrew Sd Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Kimberly Diaz
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KIMBERLY is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyaliem Tut
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
NYALIEM is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Desiray E Whitbeck
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIRAY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Terrion Allen Jones
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TERRION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Giselle A Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
GISELLE is a 13 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bradley Russell Fry
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Gering PD
BRADLEY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Nyamal Kier
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tamara White-perry
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mariana I Martinez
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isabella Buckman
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISABELLA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aniya T Young
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vanessa Maughmer
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
VANESSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katherine Almgren
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mya Watts
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|173
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
MYA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 173 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jakiya Williams-clark
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
JAKIYA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Klarissa Mendoza
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KLARISSA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier Lowman
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jason Andrew Hobbs
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|50
|Current Age:
|50
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JASON is a 50 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Layne Thomas Mehser
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAYNE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kole Allen Ronning
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Custer CO SO Broken Bow
KOLE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Khiara L Williams
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KHIARA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Phillip E Thomas
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|80
|Current Age:
|80
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PHILLIP is a 80 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Alfredo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFREDO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Mercedez Conde-ramos
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDEZ is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Preston John Pimentel
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PRESTON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rodney L Heidemann
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|68
|Current Age:
|68
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|White
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|248
|Agency:
|Kearney CO SO Minden
RODNEY is a 68 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 248 lbs. He has White hair and Brown eyes.
Adrian Dujuan Sird-black
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADRIAN is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tra Niyah Grimes
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TRA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Darian Sird
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Azaria Ranae Bucker
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZARIA is a 26 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Juan A Montelongo
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
JUAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lakira L Knott
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAKIRA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Scott Holdcroft
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Red Willow CO SO McCook
BRANDON is a 37 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Patricia Ann Cgreen
|Date Missing:
|02-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|70
|Current Age:
|70
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PATRICIA is a 70 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Mona C Kosiba-iloff
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|60
|Current Age:
|60
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONA is a 60 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Jose Soto
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kane Am Vieyra
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KANE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alex Michael Causey
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEX is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bridell Keefe Anderson
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|143
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRIDELL is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 143 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Flanders
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
CHRISTOPHER is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lindsey J Callaway
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LINDSEY is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Raven Angel Renae White
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer Jean Sigler
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 45 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Michael A Junior Channel
|Date Missing:
|02-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.