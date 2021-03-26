 Skip to main content
Police warn of uptick in burglaries in garages at southeast Lincoln apartment complexes
Police warn of uptick in burglaries in garages at southeast Lincoln apartment complexes

Police are warning southeast Lincoln residents to be sure to lock their garages at night in response to an uptick in burglaries at apartment complex garages over the past two years.

Officer Erin Spilker said reports have jumped 173% since 2019 and they've already taken two dozen reports this year.

In 2019, there were only 12 incidents reported. In 2020, there were 30, for a total loss of $20,000.

As the weather warms up, people will be outside and in their garages more, Spilker said. It's important to close and lock the garage after. While police have seen the increase at apartment buildings, the same applies to anyone with a garage as burglaries often are crimes of opportunity when the door has been left open, she said.

