Police warn of uptick in burglaries in garages at southeast Lincoln apartment complexes

Police are warning southeast Lincoln residents to be sure to lock their garages at night in response to an uptick in burglaries at apartment complex garages over the past two years.

As the weather warms up, people will be outside and in their garages more, Spilker said. It's important to close and lock the garage after. While police have seen the increase at apartment buildings, the same applies to anyone with a garage as burglaries often are crimes of opportunity when the door has been left open, she said.