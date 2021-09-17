Police warn of recent threats at Lincoln Public Schools; none found to be credible

After two separate, vague threats were made toward two different public high schools on Thursday, Lincoln police are sounding the alarm about the issue and other recent happenings across the school system.

"When these threats come in, they take the threats seriously and we work very closely with our Lincoln Public Schools partners … to vet all of these allegations," Lincoln Police Department Capt. Jason Stille said at an impromptu news conference Friday morning.

Stille said neither of the threats appears to be credible, but the spate of two threats -- one aimed at Lincoln North Star High School and the other at Lincoln Northeast -- in one day was concerning. He cautioned the false feeling of anonymity provided by social media and encouraged students and parents alike to report any posts that seem even vaguely threatening.

One of the threats reported on Thursday was a photo of a gun, Stille said, while the nature of the other threat was veiled and ambiguous. At least one threat surfaced via Snapchat.

Lincoln Northeast High School Principal Keri Applebee sent a message to families Thursday after posts on social media threatening violence surfaced Wednesday. She said the school is working with police, including having an increased security presence at Northeast this week.