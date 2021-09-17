 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police warn of recent threats at Lincoln Public Schools; none found to be credible
0 Comments
editor's pick

Police warn of recent threats at Lincoln Public Schools; none found to be credible

  • Updated
  • 0

After two separate, vague threats were made toward two different public high schools on Thursday, Lincoln police are sounding the alarm about the issue and other recent happenings across the school system.

"When these threats come in, they take the threats seriously and we work very closely with our Lincoln Public Schools partners … to vet all of these allegations," Lincoln Police Department Capt. Jason Stille said at an impromptu news conference Friday morning.

Stille said neither of the threats appears to be credible, but the spate of two threats -- one aimed at Lincoln North Star High School and the other at Lincoln Northeast -- in one day was concerning. He cautioned the false feeling of anonymity provided by social media and encouraged students and parents alike to report any posts that seem even vaguely threatening.

One of the threats reported on Thursday was a photo of a gun, Stille said, while the nature of the other threat was veiled and ambiguous. At least one threat surfaced via Snapchat.

Lincoln Northeast High School Principal Keri Applebee sent a message to families Thursday after posts on social media threatening violence surfaced Wednesday. She said the school is working with police, including having an increased security presence at Northeast this week. 

"There has been heightened anxiety among students about possible threats of violence," Applebee said Thursday. "I want to be clear — There is NO active threat of violence at Northeast High School."

At least two additional school threats were reported to Lincoln police over the weekend, according to the department's dispatch records, including one at North Star High School last Friday and another at Northeast on the same day.

On Friday morning, North Star Principal Ryan Zabawa said the school was aware of a photo circulating among students on Snapchat that directed threats toward the school. He said they were working with police.

"This is an old photo without a specific date on it we have seen before that is making the rounds again," Zabawa said in a message to families. "Each time this image is shared, it makes it harder for us to determine the original source and investigate." 

Police and school officials' warnings come after a tumultuous week for Lincoln Public Schools. Reports emerged over the weekend of spiked drinks at Northeast's homecoming dance, prompting students and parents to protest outside the school over the lunch hour throughout the week.

School officials initially denounced social media claims of spiked drinks as "rumors" in an email to parents on Saturday, but later applauded students "who have bravely come forward and contacted Lincoln police about their experience on Friday night" after a 16-year-old girl told LPD on Monday her drink was spiked at the dance.

On Wednesday, police were also called to Northeast to respond to a fight between two students and parents outside the school during the lunch hour. Police have also responded to fights between students at the school this week, according to Applebee. 

Meanwhile, schools are reporting vandalism to bathrooms stemming from a nationwide social media blitz.

"There have been a variety of things that have happened at schools, stemming from assaults and disturbing the peace, vandalisms to items in bathrooms," said Stille, who directed specific questions to LPS. "Certainly, there were some issues at one of the homecomings."

Teen alleges her drink was spiked at Lincoln Northeast homecoming, police say
Lincoln Northeast students stage protest over alleged chaos at dance; principal calls claims 'rumors'
Quarantined elementary school students will have access to video lessons from LPS teachers
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News