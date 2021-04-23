Police warn Lincoln gym-goers of thefts in locker rooms and from cars

Police are warning Lincoln gym-goers to be on the lookout for thefts in locker rooms and from cars in the parking lot.

Officer Erin Spilker said so far this year, 48 reports have been made at gyms around town, putting the city on track for a record-setting year of the thefts.

Last year, only 53 were reported, though some gyms were closed or had reduced attendance due to COVID-19.

But in all of 2019, there were 91, and 111 in 2018.

Spilker said some of the thefts are from cars left unlocked, but at least one involved someone stealing keys from a key rack and taking the car.

