Police: Victim of assault found in Lincoln driveway covered in blood, suspect arrested
Police: Victim of assault found in Lincoln driveway covered in blood, suspect arrested

A 31-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Thursday for allegedly breaking into a home in the Woods Park area and beating and kicking a woman who lives there, police say.

Police went to the home near South 33rd and J streets at about 6:20 a.m. after neighbors called in about an injured woman who appeared to have been assaulted.

Officer Erin Spilker said police arrived to find a 49-year-old woman lying in the driveway and screaming in pain, her face covered in blood.

She said the woman lost consciousness several times but was able to tell police that 31-year-old Austin Lightfeather had kicked in the door to her home and then punched and kicked her until she was unconscious.

Police found the door to her home broken and blood throughout the home. 

Spilker said officers found Lightfeather at 28th and O streets soon after and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and first-degree assault.

She said the victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she was treated for broken bones in her shoulder and several cuts to her face.

