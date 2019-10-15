Police are looking for the thieves who stole a Lincoln man’s car from his home early Tuesday.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just before 4:45 a.m. police were sent to North 21st Street near Holdrege Street on a report of an auto theft and learned on the way that the 68-year-old victim was following the suspect in another vehicle.
After the man looked outside and saw someone stealing his 1999 Chevy Tahoe, he got in a second vehicle and followed for about 2 miles. The thief missed a turn and collided with a wrought iron fence on the west side of Wyuka Cemetery.
Bonkiewicz said the suspect got out of the Tahoe and rode away in a nearby vehicle with an accomplice. The victim wasn't able to get a good description of the suspects or the vehicle.
Damage to his vehicle and the fence was estimated to be several thousand dollars.
Bonkiewicz said officers processed the stolen Tahoe for fingerprints or DNA left behind and are trying to recover any video surveillance footage from the area.
He asked anyone with information about the theft to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.