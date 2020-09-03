 Skip to main content
Lincoln police use Taser on man resisting arrest
Lincoln police use Taser on man resisting arrest

Lincoln police used a taser on a man they say resisted arrest Wednesday after he ran from police following a fight at a convenience store at 13th and E streets.

A bystander called police saying a man with a large knife was trying to steal a bike from someone at the convenience store about 12:30 p.m.

It turned out to be an altercation and two men -- one with a large knife, the other a sharpened stick -- ran off when they saw police. Witnesses said the two men had been arguing and each pulled out a weapon, said Officer Erin Spilker.

Officers caught up to the knife-wielding man after a short chase. Officers found the other man, Justin Thomas, 28, hiding behind an air conditioning unit emptying his pockets.

Thomas eventually came out from his hiding place, but refused to follow orders and struggled with the officer trying to arrest him, Spilker said. The officer used a Taser and took him into custody.

Officers found a digital scale with methamphetamine on it and 2.5 grams of marijuana on Thomas when they searched him, Spilker said. They found two glass pipes, more marijuana, drug paraphernalia, baggies and a black air-soft pistol behind the air conditioning unit.

They arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana.

The 24-year-old man, who was cooperative when police caught him, wasn't arrested, Spilker said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

