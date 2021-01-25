Police use Taser on man in Sunday night scuffle at Lincoln U-Stop

Police used a Taser on a 38-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night in a scuffle at the U-Stop near South 27th and E streets.

It happened around 7 p.m. Officer Erin Spilker said an employee told police Jason Nelson Sr., who had been banned from the store, was arguing with him after eating a hot dog and snack cake without paying.

She said when the officer got there, Nelson began yelling at her, threw his food down and refused to do what she asked. When he was told he was under arrest, Nelson turned aggressive and punched, spit on and grabbed the officer, Spilker said.

The officer deployed a Taser, but Nelson continued to struggle with the officer until others arrived and he was taken into custody, she said.

Nelson was taken to the hospital due to the Taser deployment before being taken to the jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

Spilker said they found a pipe with methamphetamine residue in his coat pocket.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.