Police use Taser on man at downtown Lincoln bar

Lincoln police used a Taser on a man at a downtown Lincoln bar Sunday afternoon after he shoved an officer and resisted being taken into custody.
You have free articles remaining.
The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. when an employee at O'Rourke's Tavern, 1329 O Street, called to report a man who was drunk and causing a disturbance, Capt. Duane Winkler said.
When officers came to escort Sean Murdock from the downtown bar, he shoved an officer and resisted being taken into custody. Officers then used a Taser to subdue Murdock.
Murdock was examined at a hospital after being arrested and was then lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of refusing to comply with a lawful order of a police officer.