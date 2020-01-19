You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police use Taser on man at downtown Lincoln bar
View Comments
editor's pick

Police use Taser on man at downtown Lincoln bar

{{featured_button_text}}
Sean Murdock

Sean Murdock

 Courtesy Photo

Lincoln police used a Taser on a man at a downtown Lincoln bar Sunday afternoon after he shoved an officer and resisted being taken into custody.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. when an employee at O'Rourke's Tavern, 1329 O Street, called to report a man who was drunk and causing a disturbance, Capt. Duane Winkler said.

When officers came to escort Sean Murdock from the downtown bar, he shoved an officer and resisted being taken into custody. Officers then used a Taser to subdue Murdock.

Murdock was examined at a hospital after being arrested and was then lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of refusing to comply with a lawful order of a police officer.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News