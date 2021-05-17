Police union votes against endorsing LPD initiative to increase representation of women in recruit classes

Three weeks after the Lincoln Police Department announced it was taking part in a national initiative to try to get and retain more women officers, the police union rejected a bid to come out publicly in support of it.
But those aware of the discussion at the Lincoln Police Union's April 14 meeting say it didn't indicate a lack of support for the 30x30 initiative that has a goal of increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030.
Police Union President Brad Hulse declined to discuss the conversation in detail but in an email said: "I can assure you the conversation and the vote conducted was NOT about not wanting more female officers on the Lincoln Police Department."
The minutes of the meeting described it as a "spirited discussion" both for and against the initiative.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz confirmed he made a motion to publicly support it after the item was on the agenda sent to members. When it was seconded, union membership voted against publicly supporting it.
He declined to comment any further, referring questions to Hulse.
Minutes show the vote failed 13-4, with four others abstaining.
Hulse said the vote represented less than a 10th of the total membership who attended and he cautioned against drawing a conclusion that it indicated a lack of support for the initiative.
"Our profession is getting challenged daily and our staffing levels have been below the national average for years," he said. "The men and women of the Lincoln Police Union support any efforts to appropriately hire the best quality candidates available, no matter what sex or race they are."
He said Lincoln is fortunate to have a great community, anchored by an amazing partnership between the Lincoln Police Department and the citizens.
"We feel hiring quality candidates will only strengthen that partnership," Hulse said.
Two female officers, one who since left LPD for a job with the Omaha Police Department, have sued LPD in the past six months alleging sexual harassment and discrimination. The second suit was filed a week after the union's vote.
Acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson, who held a news conference announcing LPD had signed on to the initiative March 25, said the only concern he's fielded since from officers is "continued recognition that we need to find more representation from our communities of color through more focused racial and ethnic recruitment efforts, also. This, too, is a goal for the Lincoln Police Department."
He said the department is in an open recruitment cycle, with applications available through the city's human resources website.
"We are looking for quality candidates to fill our ranks and believe the 30x30 national initiative can help generate interest in our department and community," Jackson said.
While the initiative focuses on recruiting women, he said LPD also participates in other recruitment efforts to generate interest from men and women alike and all races and ethnicities who have an interest in service and helping others.
Jackson said LPD also has identified an internal recruitment coordinator to focus on hiring needs, but it is early in both participation in the initiative, as well as the tenure of the coordinator.
"I have high expectations, but success will be measured over a period of years, not weeks or months, which is why the target date for the initiative is 2030," he said.
