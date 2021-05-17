Police union votes against endorsing LPD initiative to increase representation of women in recruit classes

"Our profession is getting challenged daily and our staffing levels have been below the national average for years," he said. "The men and women of the Lincoln Police Union support any efforts to appropriately hire the best quality candidates available, no matter what sex or race they are."

He said Lincoln is fortunate to have a great community, anchored by an amazing partnership between the Lincoln Police Department and the citizens.

"We feel hiring quality candidates will only strengthen that partnership," Hulse said.

Two female officers, one who since left LPD for a job with the Omaha Police Department, have sued LPD in the past six months alleging sexual harassment and discrimination. The second suit was filed a week after the union's vote.

Acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson, who held a news conference announcing LPD had signed on to the initiative March 25, said the only concern he's fielded since from officers is "continued recognition that we need to find more representation from our communities of color through more focused racial and ethnic recruitment efforts, also. This, too, is a goal for the Lincoln Police Department."

He said the department is in an open recruitment cycle, with applications available through the city's human resources website.