A disgruntled customer who left a busy Chick-fil-A restaurant in south Lincoln, then drove his pickup into the building Tuesday afternoon, is dead.
Here's what police said at an afternoon news conference:
* When police arrived, a uniformed BNSF Railway senior special agent was performing life-saving efforts on the man who was shot.
* The man who was shot was armed -- police wouldn't say with what -- and made threatening statements to the special agent before he was shot.
* Lincoln police have had no previous contact with the man who caused the disturbance and was shot. A search warrant is being served at his residence in south Lincoln.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A disgruntled customer who left a busy Chick-fil-A restaurant in south Lincoln, then drove his pickup into the building Tuesday afternoon, is dead.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, a Lincoln police spokesman, confirmed the person who backed their pickup into the restaurant about 1 p.m. had died and that there is no ongoing threat.
Thomas Arias, 15, was working behind the counter when he heard a commotion in the dining room, looked out and saw a customer flipping tables and throwing food.
“He was yelling, ‘It’s just a f---ing sandwich.’”
After he was confronted by a customer, the man left the restaurant and backed his 2018 Dodge pickup through the front doors, then began chasing customers to their cars as a manager worked to clear the restaurant, said David Arias, 14, Thomas' brother who was also working.
The man followed customers and employees out, but was confronted by a uniformed BNSF Railway officer who was in a marked vehicle in the drive-thru.
“The cop was like, ‘Calm down and back off,’ but the guy kept approaching,” Thomas Arias said. “So the cop pulled his gun and shot him.”
Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association who was at the restaurant with his wife, said the man tased the officer before he was shot.
Moments earlier, Ogden said he tackled the man from behind and forced him out of the restaurant when he witnessed the man screaming and attacking customers.
You have free articles remaining.
"There were so many kids there, and he was punching everybody," he said.
Ogden said he told people to get out of the restaurant. After the man left, he ran to his truck, got in and backed it up into the restaurant.
After that, Ogden said a police officer confronted the man, who tased the officer. He said he then heard two pops, which turned out to be the officer shooting the man.
Police said no one else was injured.
As building and safety crews evaluated the restaurant, police moved witnesses to one corner of the parking lot, where investigators were gathering information.
About 25-30 people were in a crowd that police kept for questioning.
Employees and customers were escorted back into the store about 2 p.m. to get their belongings and were allowed to leave.
Charlie Colon, the franchise owner, huddled with his employees in the parking lot, tearfully leading a prayer for the suspect, the officer and Chick-fil-A employees.
"This will not define us," he told them. "Your (God's) love will."
The restaurant is on the west side of SouthPointe Pavilions, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. The location is a popular spot for lunch and would typically be filled with customers and the drive-thru lanes busy with cars at 1 p.m.
Nearby Southwest High School went into lockout, which means students and faculty stayed in and the doors were locked. Tuesday was an early release day and students generally would have been leaving about the time of the incident.
Police were still investigating at the scene at about 3 p.m. While the mall remained open, the mall access road on the east side of the restaurant is closed to traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.