You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police trying to identify armed robber who took meds, cash in Lincoln pharmacy heist
View Comments
editor's pick

Police trying to identify armed robber who took meds, cash in Lincoln pharmacy heist

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police on Wednesday continued working to identify the armed man who took cash and prescription medication during a heist at Stockwell Pharmacy Tuesday, a department spokeswoman said. 

At 9:30 a.m., the masked robber entered the pharmacy at 27th and Stockwell streets, went to the pharmacy counter and demanded money and undisclosed drugs, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

He left, and officers responding to the robbery unsuccessfully tried to track him with a police dog, Spilker said. 

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe he had a black handgun, she said. 

Police encourage anyone with information to call the department at 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600. 

Police: South Lincoln pharmacy reports armed robbery
2 women report man exposing himself at apartment complex near 56th, Van Dorn
Panama man accused of felony child abuse of 4-year-old boy

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News