Police trying to identify armed robber who took meds, cash in Lincoln pharmacy heist

Lincoln police on Wednesday continued working to identify the armed man who took cash and prescription medication during a heist at Stockwell Pharmacy Tuesday, a department spokeswoman said.

At 9:30 a.m., the masked robber entered the pharmacy at 27th and Stockwell streets, went to the pharmacy counter and demanded money and undisclosed drugs, Officer Erin Spilker said.

He left, and officers responding to the robbery unsuccessfully tried to track him with a police dog, Spilker said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe he had a black handgun, she said.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the department at 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

