Police track down Lincoln woman’s stolen rings, arrest 53-year-old man

Police have arrested a 53-year-old Lincoln man on a theft charge, saying he was caught on video with stolen rings at a pawn shop.

Officer Erin Spilker said it’s connected to a 55-year-old woman’s report that she had been at a gym downtown early Jan. 2, and found her window broken out when she returned to her car around 5:30 a.m. A bag with her wedding ring and three other rings, together valued at $15,000, was missing.

She said police tracked the rings to a Lincoln pawn shop, where they had been taken within hours of the theft.

Just before midnight Saturday, they arrested Logan Johnson, 636 S. 28th St., on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property. They believe he used an associate to pawn them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

