You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police track down Lincoln woman’s stolen rings, arrest 53-year-old man
View Comments
editor's pick

Police track down Lincoln woman’s stolen rings, arrest 53-year-old man

{{featured_button_text}}

Police have arrested a 53-year-old Lincoln man on a theft charge, saying he was caught on video with stolen rings at a pawn shop.

Officer Erin Spilker said it’s connected to a 55-year-old woman’s report that she had been at a gym downtown early Jan. 2, and found her window broken out when she returned to her car around 5:30 a.m. A bag with her wedding ring and three other rings, together valued at $15,000, was missing.

She said police tracked the rings to a Lincoln pawn shop, where they had been taken within hours of the theft.

Police: Man in Lincoln assaulted by large group at party

Just before midnight Saturday, they arrested Logan Johnson, 636 S. 28th St., on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property. They believe he used an associate to pawn them.

Lincoln police cited 58 people for driving too fast on slick streets
Lincoln attorney faces new allegation she took money from 70-year-old woman

Today's jail mugshots

Johnson

Logan Johnson

 LPD

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News