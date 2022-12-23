 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police to provide update on fatal shooting near 20th and Washington streets

A man died early Friday morning — two days before Christmas — after he was shot in the Near South neighborhood shortly after midnight, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police were called to the area near 20th and Washington streets at around 12:20 a.m. Friday on a report of a gunshot victim, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference Friday morning.

A Lincoln Police officer performed CPR on the 38-year-old Lincoln man until medic units with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and continued efforts. The man, whose name hadn't been released as of Friday morning, died at the scene.

Ewins said police are seeking information about the vehicle the victim was in — a white Jeep Patriot — and any video surveillance in the area.

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, but police don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

