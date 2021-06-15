Police to hold news conference on death investigation days after last update on Schaaf

Jackson said investigators know how long Schaaf's remains had been in the wooded area where they were discovered but declined to provide details. Wagner has repeatedly declined to describe the state of Schaaf's body when she was found.

As of Monday, investigators had not yet determined the cause or manner of Schaaf's death. Wagner said Tuesday morning that investigators had no additional details. In announcing Wednesday's news conference — to be streamed live on the department's Facebook page at 8:45 a.m. — LPD did not say whether the press conference was about Schaaf.

The announcement comes days after a friend of the Schaaf family launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial costs. The crowdsourced effort had raised $3,430 of its $5,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Services for Schaaf are set for 3 p.m. Friday at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel.

