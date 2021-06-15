 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police to hold news conference on death investigation days after last update on Schaaf
0 Comments
editor's pick

Police to hold news conference on death investigation days after last update on Schaaf

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police will once again host a news conference Wednesday morning on a death investigation less than a week after investigators discovered a body near Pawnee Lake. 

LPD announced the latest death-related news briefing Tuesday afternoon. It's set to come two days after the department's last briefing, where acting Police Chief Brian Jackson provided minimal updates on the death of Carly Schaaf, a 23-year-old Lincoln woman reported missing May 19 and found dead near the lake on Thursday.

Jackson said on Monday investigators obtained information that led them to the lake west of Lincoln that day.

It's unclear if that information came via a tip or otherwise, though the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office received a call about a death at the lake at 11:54 a.m. Thursday morning, when investigators say they found Schaaf's body there, according to dispatch records. 

Both Jackson and Sheriff Terry Wagner have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into Schaaf's death.

Jackson said investigators know how long Schaaf's remains had been in the wooded area where they were discovered but declined to provide details. Wagner has repeatedly declined to describe the state of Schaaf's body when she was found. 

As of Monday, investigators had not yet determined the cause or manner of Schaaf's death. Wagner said Tuesday morning that investigators had no additional details. In announcing Wednesday's news conference  to be streamed live on the department's Facebook page at 8:45 a.m. — LPD did not say whether the press conference was about Schaaf. 

The announcement comes days after a friend of the Schaaf family launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and memorial costs. The crowdsourced effort had raised $3,430 of its $5,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Services for Schaaf are set for 3 p.m. Friday at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. 

Watch Now: Leads in Lincoln woman's disappearance led investigators to several locations, including Pawnee Lake
Remains found at Pawnee Lake identified as missing Lincoln woman
Human remains found at Pawnee Lake identified, sheriff says
Carly Schaaf

Carly Schaaf

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News