Police ticketed 2 Husker players for loud party late Saturday
Police ticketed 2 Husker players for loud party late Saturday

Lincoln police ticketed two Husker players Saturday night for a loud party at their home.

It was the second time this month a party had sent police to the duplex near North 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

He said officers went just before midnight Saturday on a report of a loud music coming from the home and talked to Corbin Ruth, 21, and Riley Moses, 19, who both live there.

Officers saw drink containers in the yard and a vehicle parked in the driveway blocking the sidewalk, in addition to hearing loud music coming from the duplex.

Bonkiewicz said about 10 people left after police talked to Ruth and Moses. They cited both of them for maintaining a disorderly house.

The two weren't accused of pandemic violations.

He said police went to the same duplex at about 9 p.m. May 7 on a report of a wild party. There were fewer than 10 people there at that time, so police didn't ticket them but warned them about future loud music complaints, Bonkiewicz said.

Ruth is listed on the Huskers' online roster as a junior running back from Malcolm. Moses, of Fairmont, is a redshirt freshman lineman who attended Fillmore Central High School.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News