Police ticket NU point guard Cam Mack for rear-end crash

Lincoln police say they ticketed NU point guard Cam Mack on suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident for allegedly rear-ending a car Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Mack, 21, had been heading north along North 27th Street in a 2011 Mercedes sedan at around 11:55 a.m. when he hit a Lincoln woman’s 2015 Toyota Corolla after traffic slowed for a truck turning into a driveway between Fairfield Street and Old Dairy Road.

When the Mercedes didn’t stop, the 44-year-old woman followed to get the license plate number of the car that hit her, then gave it to police.

Bonkiewicz said later that day police talked to Mack, who said he had been driving when traffic stopped suddenly. He said he thought he had avoided the vehicle. But police say both vehicles had a small amount of damage.

Mack hasn’t yet been charged.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, Mack's suspension, for a violation of team rules, was announced about 90 minutes before NU was set to tip off against No. 25-ranked Michigan.