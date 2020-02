Police ticketed a 43-year-old man with a developmental disability on suspicion of terroristic threats for allegedly calling in the bomb threat that closed a north Lincoln Walmart for an hour Thursday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said the building was evacuated and searched by firefighters after the store got a call just before 10 a.m. saying there was a bomb in the bathroom. The employee wrote down the phone number, which police say led them to the 43-year-old man, Spilker said.