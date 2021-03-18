Police ticket Lincoln teen for motorcycle crash that killed 19-year-old

Police have ticketed the 18-year-old Lincoln driver at the wheel in a fatal motorcycle crash March 3.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Wednesday they cited Kylie Hill with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, no operator's license and a seat belt violation.

Officers interviewed Hill, who was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent, and her passengers and learned they had been headed south on 27th Street and turned left onto Tierra Drive when they collided with Simon Blair, a 19-year-old on the Suzuki GSX-R600 heading north.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

In the accident report, police said Hill told them she thought the way was clear, so she turned. Then she saw the motorcycle, which she said was speeding.

In a search warrant, police said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Pontiac and a red glass water pipe in the cargo area of the SUV.

