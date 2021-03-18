 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ticket Lincoln teen for motorcycle crash that killed 19-year-old
View Comments
editor's pick

Police ticket Lincoln teen for motorcycle crash that killed 19-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}

Police have ticketed the 18-year-old Lincoln driver at the wheel in a fatal motorcycle crash March 3.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Wednesday they cited Kylie Hill with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, no operator's license and a seat belt violation.

Officers interviewed Hill, who was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent, and her passengers and learned they had been headed south on 27th Street and turned left onto Tierra Drive when they collided with Simon Blair, a 19-year-old on the Suzuki GSX-R600 heading north.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

In the accident report, police said Hill told them she thought the way was clear, so she turned. Then she saw the motorcycle, which she said was speeding.

In a search warrant, police said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Pontiac and a red glass water pipe in the cargo area of the SUV.

Scammers taking aim at Nebraskans' stimulus checks
Nebraska man's death not due to COVID-19 vaccine, review finds
'Everyone knows Cameron' — Search is on for frequent feline visitor to Nebraska Capitol

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News