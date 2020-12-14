Police ticket Lincoln man who reported shotgun stolen from his unlocked vehicle in his garage

Police cited a 61-year-old Lincoln man Saturday for leaving a firearm unattended in a vehicle after he reported his Browning 12-gauge shotgun stolen.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 2 p.m., officers were called to a report of a larceny from a vehicle parked in the garage at a home on Lowell Avenue, near South 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
The 61-year-old man said the gun had been taken sometime in the last three days. He told them he had left his vehicle unlocked, the firearm on the floorboard, and the garage door may have been up, Bonkiewicz said.
The investigation is ongoing.
