Police ticket Lincoln man who accidentally shot himself in the foot
  • Updated
Police say they've cited a 27-year-old Lincoln man after he went to a local hospital Friday with a gunshot wound.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man had accidentally shot himself in the foot with a .22 rifle.

It happened around 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 5600 block of South 31st Street.

Spilker said police cited the 27-year-old Saturday night for discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both misdemeanors.

Lincoln police say 16-year-old stepson stabs stepfather three to four times, sends him to hospital
Police arrest man accused of firing gun at officers in Omaha
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

