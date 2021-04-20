Police ticket Lincoln man who accidentally shot himself in the foot

Police say they've cited a 27-year-old Lincoln man after he went to a local hospital Friday with a gunshot wound.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man had accidentally shot himself in the foot with a .22 rifle.

It happened around 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 5600 block of South 31st Street.

Spilker said police cited the 27-year-old Saturday night for discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both misdemeanors.

