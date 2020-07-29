Police ticket Lincoln man after call about a distraught-looking man at park 'playing with a gun'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they ticketed a 22-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night after getting called to Pioneers Park about a man in a suit jacket who looked distraught sitting at a picnic table while "playing with a handgun."

Officer Erin Spilker said the caller was concerned the man may be suicidal.

But when police went to the park on the west edge of town at around 7:30 p.m. they found the man and learned it was a real-looking airsoft gun, a Sig Sauer P365, with pellets in the magazine, she said.

Spilker said he told them he was there for some live-action role playing.

Police ticketed him for carrying a toy gun in the city limits and for having a prohibited weapon in a city park.

Under city ordinance, it is unlawful to carry any "toy pistol, toy gun, or other toy arm or arms, or slingshot, out of or by which any leaden or other dangerous missiles may be discharged."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.