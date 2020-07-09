Police ticket 20-year-old Lincoln man who collided with motorcyclist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police ticketed a 20-year-old Lincoln man who struck a motorcyclist Wednesday night at 10th and High streets.

It happened just after 7 p.m.

In an accident report, Lincoln police said Rye David was turning left from High Street in a Honda CR-V when he pulled out in front of 44-year-old Alex Wolfe, who was riding a Harley Davidson XL883C north on 10th Street.

Witnesses said Wolfe hadn't been speeding and swerved from the inside to the outside lane to try to avoid being hit, laying down the bike, but slid into the CR-V.

Wolfe was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Hospital for his injuries.

Police said they ticketed David for failing to yield.

The crash happened at the same intersection where another motorcyclist, Blaine Henderson, was killed March 3.

