Police ticket 20-year-old Lincoln man who collided with motorcyclist
Police ticket 20-year-old Lincoln man who collided with motorcyclist

Police ticketed a 20-year-old Lincoln man who struck a motorcyclist Wednesday night at 10th and High streets.

It happened just after 7 p.m.

In an accident report, Lincoln police said Rye David was turning left from High Street in a Honda CR-V when he pulled out in front of 44-year-old Alex Wolfe, who was riding a Harley Davidson XL883C north on 10th Street.

Witnesses said Wolfe hadn't been speeding and swerved from the inside to the outside lane to try to avoid being hit, laying down the bike, but slid into the CR-V.

Wolfe was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Hospital for his injuries. 

Police said they ticketed David for failing to yield.

The crash happened at the same intersection where another motorcyclist, Blaine Henderson, was killed March 3.

Crash logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

