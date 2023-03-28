Police on Tuesday identified the 27-year-old Lincoln woman accused of "purposefully" running over and killing two men in south Lincoln on Monday but provided few new details about what led up the brazen attack carried out in broad daylight.

Taylor B. Bradley was arrested near the scene on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder for her alleged role in the "tragic event" that killed two men in their 40s, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Bradley was taken into custody at The Lodge apartment complex just south of Nebraska Parkway near 40th Street, where emergency personnel responded at about 1:20 p.m. Monday on a report of a car-pedestrian collision.

Bradley is accused of running down the two men outside the apartment complex’s clubhouse, Ewins said at a Tuesday morning news conference where she declined to identify the victims and provided few details about what led to their alleged murder.

"I would love to be able to answer that question, you know, 'What led up to somebody intentionally running others over?'" Ewins said. "It is — it's part of the investigation and we're really looking into what happened.

"Unfortunately, there's witnesses that saw parts of it, but not the entire interaction."

Ewins said the two men, who first responders pronounced dead at the scene, were maintenance employees working at the complex, where Bradley is a resident.

The police chief said investigators spoke with a "substantial" number of witnesses and have reviewed surveillance footage that showed "there definitely was ... intent" in the collisions that killed the men, but Ewins declined to describe what in the video led police to that conclusion.

"It's really hard to really present that at this time, because we don't have all the evidence, and I don't want to taint the investigation with giving that out too soon," she said.

Police arrested Bradley 12 minutes after the initial call came in, at 1:32 p.m. Monday.

The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and later booked in the Lancaster County jail.

Ewins said authorities had collected a blood sample from Bradley for drug and alcohol testing but did not indicate whether she was suspected to be under the influence of either at the time of the alleged murders.

It's unclear to investigators whether Bradley had any interactions with the victims prior to Monday's incident, Ewins said. It's also unclear how fast she was going when she struck the men with her car.

Ewins also said there was no truth to rumors circulating on social media that Bradley had been the subject of an eviction notice prior to Monday's incident.

And the police chief pleaded with area residents who may have witnessed the alleged murders or captured video of the incident to come forward to police if they haven't.

"Anything will help," she said.

Residents can call the Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers