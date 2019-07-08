Four teenagers armed with a shotgun and baseball bats tried to rob a fireworks stand operating in a Lincoln church parking lot July 4th, a police department spokeswoman said.
Two men who had been sleeping in the closed tent at Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd St., awoke at 5 a.m. that day to the sound of someone pulling on the tent, Officer Angela Sands said Monday.
One of the men went outside to investigate and encountered the teens, who were wearing bandannas, she said.
They demanded fireworks, and one of them had a shotgun, but the man wouldn't give them any.
The teens left in their car without any fireworks after the second man came out of the tent, she said.
Police had no further description of the teens on Monday.