Lincoln police picked up three teenagers early Sunday after a 911 call came in about a 54-year-old woman waking up to an explosion and finding her car on fire.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near 63rd Street and Morrill Avenue in northeast Lincoln, Officer Angela Sands said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue put out the fire caused by modified fireworks, which left about $1,000 damage.
Sands said not long after that call police got another call about suspicious activity a couple of blocks away, in the 6500 block of Morrill Avenue, and found a 17- and 15-year-old rifling through a Toyota Camry. Police found a second 15-year-old boy believed to be involved walking in the neighborhood.
Sands said they found fireworks similar to those that had damaged the car nearby and a cache of stolen items, including a portable heart monitor and batteries worth $22,000.
The teenagers are accused of felony theft and vandalism.