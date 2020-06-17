Police: Teens found sleeping in car in south Lincoln neighborhood, a gun in one's lap

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police say three teenagers were referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office after being found sleeping in a car early Wednesday near 48th Street and Duxhall Drive, a revolver in one's lap.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 5:30 a.m., someone who lives in the area called police after going to check out a car blocking their driveway and seeing the teens passed out inside.

When Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived to make sure the boys were OK, they spotted the revolver.

Police woke the three -- two 15- and one 17-year-old -- and learned the oldest had taken the gun, which belonged to a family member. Spilker said they had been drinking alcohol and had wanted to scare someone with the gun.

She said the 15-year-old in the driver's seat was accused of possessing a stolen firearm and the 17-year-old with the theft. The second 15-year-old was accused of minor in possession.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

