Police talk Lincoln man into coming out of home unarmed after alleged threat with shotgun
Police talk Lincoln man into coming out of home unarmed after alleged threat with shotgun

A 52-year-old Lincoln man went to jail early Monday after allegedly threatening two people with a shotgun at a Havelock home.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on North 73rd Street near Mahoney Park.

She said a 52-year-old woman who lives there told police Phillip Salmela, 52, had come into her home armed with a shotgun upset she had company over, pointed the firearm at both of them and threatened to kill them. 

Spilker said the woman called police while the second victim, a man, left.

Phillip Salmela

She said officers could hear yelling when they arrived and were able to get the victim out safely and negotiated with Salmela, who ultimately came out unarmed. He was arrested and later charged with terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Spilker said police found the shotgun inside the home.

