{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a pair of indecent exposures.

Capt. Danny Reitan said the first happened between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Friday along the MoPac Trail between Cotner Boulevard and North 56th Street.

A 31-year-old woman was running on the trail when she saw a man, wearing no pants or underwear, walking in a wooded area north of the trail. She described him as a white man in his 30s with long brown hair and short facial hair.

Reitan said the next night, at about 7:30, a 45-year-old woman jogging at the intersection of Cross Creek and Dobsons roads saw a man standing in a yard with his pants around his ankles.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

She was unable to provide further description of the man.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments