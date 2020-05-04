You are the owner of this article.
Police take reports of gunshots in central Lincoln
Police take reports of gunshots in central Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating reports of gunshots in the area of 18th and E streets just before midnight Saturday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police didn't locate any victims or damage, but are asking anyone with information about it to contact them.

Police logo 2017
