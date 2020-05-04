Police take reports of gunshots in central Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating reports of gunshots in the area of 18th and E streets just before midnight Saturday.
Officer Erin Spilker said police didn't locate any victims or damage, but are asking anyone with information about it to contact them.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Samuel Espinoza
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.