You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police take report of loaded gun stolen from car
View Comments
editor's pick

Police take report of loaded gun stolen from car

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a loaded gun was reported stolen Sunday from a car in north Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said the 28-year-old owner said he left his Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine in his Hyundai Sonata overnight in the 3100 block of North Hill Road, near North 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, and they were gone the next morning. 

He told police he had locked the car, though there were no signs of a break-in. The gun was valued at $400.

Spilker said the investigation was ongoing. 

Graffiti vandals cause estimated $30K damage in Air Park, Lincoln police say
Lincoln man accused of threatening two men by pointing rifle at them, saying 'pow'
Lincoln police plan extra enforcement starting today
Troopers arrest teen who escaped from rehab center in Kearney, 3 others at large

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News