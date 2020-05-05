Police take report of loaded gun stolen from car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police say a loaded gun was reported stolen Sunday from a car in north Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said the 28-year-old owner said he left his Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine in his Hyundai Sonata overnight in the 3100 block of North Hill Road, near North 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, and they were gone the next morning.

He told police he had locked the car, though there were no signs of a break-in. The gun was valued at $400.

Spilker said the investigation was ongoing.

