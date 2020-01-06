You are the owner of this article.
Police take report alleging child was sexually assaulted in fast-food bathroom
Lincoln police are investigating a report of a child sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant over the lunch hour Monday.

Police were called to the Burger King near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road shortly before 12:40 p.m. on the allegation, which alleged the child had been molested or fondled. 

On Monday afternoon, police weren't yet releasing further information, including whether an arrest had been made.

