Police take report alleging child was sexually assaulted in fast-food bathroom

Lincoln police are investigating a report of a child sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant over the lunch hour Monday.
Police were called to the Burger King near 40th Street and Old Cheney Road shortly before 12:40 p.m. on the allegation, which alleged the child had been molested or fondled.
On Monday afternoon, police weren't yet releasing further information, including whether an arrest had been made.
Lori Pilger
Reporter
Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.
