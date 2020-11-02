Police suspect alcohol was a factor in car-train crash in Lincoln

Police say a 20-year-old Lincoln man ended up with minor injuries after crashing into a train early Sunday near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they believe alcohol was involved in the single-vehicle crash at about 1:50 a.m. The driver, Carter Wooden, told police he was northbound on North 33rd Street as a train was moving across the tracks.

He said he tried to brake but ultimately drove into the train, causing extensive damage to his 2012 Volkswagen Passat and leaving him with a minor injury to his face.

Bonkiewicz said the officer observed signs he was intoxicated. But results of a blood draw aren't yet available.

Wooden was cited and released on suspicion of negligent driving. Bonkiewicz said additional charges could come once they receive the test results.

