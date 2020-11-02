 Skip to main content
Police suspect alcohol was a factor in car-train crash in Lincoln
Police say a 20-year-old Lincoln man ended up with minor injuries after crashing into a train early Sunday near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they believe alcohol was involved in the single-vehicle crash at about 1:50 a.m. The driver, Carter Wooden, told police he was northbound on North 33rd Street as a train was moving across the tracks.

He said he tried to brake but ultimately drove into the train, causing extensive damage to his 2012 Volkswagen Passat and leaving him with a minor injury to his face.

Bonkiewicz said the officer observed signs he was intoxicated. But results of a blood draw aren't yet available. 

Wooden was cited and released on suspicion of negligent driving. Bonkiewicz said additional charges could come once they receive the test results.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

