Police still searching for South Street Temple vandal; fundraising exceeds goal

No arrest had been made in the South Street Temple vandalism as of Monday morning, but Lincoln police say they are investigating leads coming from a security video of the vandal and from Crimestoppers.

A fundraiser to fix the doors that were marred with anti-Semitic slurs has gone beyond expectations, raising more than $15,000 as of Monday afternoon, three times the goal.

Peter Mullin, temple office administrator, said the response to the GoFundMe appeal, which will be up for at least another week, was "fantastic."

"We're thrilled and overwhelmed at the same time," he said.

People from Lincoln and around the country donated to the fundraiser, including a man who was a student rabbi there in 1985 and 1986, and other former students.

Mullin said the temple has not yet received a definitive cost for restoring the doors. Cleanup can't take place until temperatures are at least above freezing. In the meantime, the doors have been covered with a tarp.