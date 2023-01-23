Police: Shooting death of 18-year-old Lincoln man stemmed from argument over pets

An 18-year-old Lincoln man is dead and his 29-year-old neighbor is in jail after an argument over their pet dogs devolved into a fatal shooting Saturday morning, according to police.

Police found Julian Martinez with one gunshot wound to his chest when officers responded to a reported shooting near 18th Street and Euclid Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson said Monday.

First responders performed CPR on Martinez before taking him to Bryan West Campus — two blocks south of the shooting scene. But the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Among area residents who reported Martinez's shooting was 29-year-old Armon Rejai, who called police and told dispatchers he had just "shot someone," Jackson alleged at a news conference Monday morning.

Jackson said the confrontation that led up to Saturday's shooting "initially started with a disturbance about animals — dogs — and escalated from there."

Emergency scanner traffic Saturday morning indicated that the shooting transpired after a break-in attempt at a residence in the area, where the two men lived in neighboring dwellings. Jackson said disturbances had occurred both inside and outside the residence and that police are investigating whether a break-in occurred.

The shooting happened outside, Jackson said. Investigators recovered a handgun owned by Rejai at the scene, he said, adding that they did not recover any other weapons, indicating Martinez wasn't armed.

Police arrested Rejai on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon — who appeared at Monday's news conference alongside Jackson, Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Capt. Ben Miller — said his office hadn't yet determined what crimes Rejai would be charged with as of Monday morning.

The 29-year-old is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Jackson said he didn't believe police had been called to the area before regarding any prior disputes between Rejai and Martinez. He declined to describe any previous run-ins either man might have had with law enforcement.

Martinez had been accompanied by friends in the moments preceding the shooting, Jackson said. Scanner traffic indicated at least one additional person was injured in the altercation after they were pepper sprayed.

Jackson said there was pepper spray involved in the incident but didn't note additional injuries.

The police department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Martinez's death marks the first suspected killing of 2023 in Lincoln, where there were 11 alleged killings last year.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023