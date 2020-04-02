Police send in dog to end standoff with 45-year-old Lincoln man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A police dog was sent in to help apprehend a Lincoln man who holed himself up in a shed near 37th and Van Dorn streets for more than an hour early Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 3:30 a.m. police spotted 45-year-old Joseph Rolenc, who has a suspended driver's license, driving a silver 2002 PT Cruiser near 48th and Holdrege streets.

When the officer stopped him and told him the car would be towed, per department policy, Rolenc said he would have to be killed before he would let that happen, then fled from the stop.

Spilker said another officer went to Rolenc's home in the 2700 block of South 37th Street and saw him get out of the PT Cruiser holding a 3-foot metal pipe and ran into the backyard. When the officer followed him, Rolenc tried to spray him with something but missed, she said.

That's when Rolenc got into a shed and barricaded himself inside. Spilker said officers tried to get him to come out peacefully, then tried to use pepper spray through a broken window to try to get him out. But Rolenc used a blowtorch out the window.