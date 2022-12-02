 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seize 52 grams of crack, arrest Illinois man in Lincoln traffic stop, deputy alleges

In what authorities indicated was an exceptionally rare seizure, police on Thursday uncovered 52.7 grams of crack cocaine amid a traffic stop in west Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office alleged.

"And we don't see crack," said Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, who noted the free base form of cocaine was commonly seized in the 1990s but has become far less prevalent in the past two decades. "I don't even know what to tell you (as) the price."

Houchin said a pair of Lincoln Police officers uncovered the drug after they stopped a 2012 Ford Fusion for allegedly illegal window tint as the sedan traveled east near U.S. 77 and West Van Dorn Street at around noon Thursday.

Upon contacting the driver — 34-year-old Joel Ramirez of Illinois — Houchin said the officer smelled an odor of marijuana, which he said gave police probable cause to search the car.

In the Ford, which had California license plates, police found the crack and 22 pounds of marijuana, Houchin said.

Police arrested Ramirez on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of evading Nebraska's drug tax stamp law.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

It's unclear whether the 34-year-old was cited for his window tint — the original reason he was stopped Thursday. Houchin said he wasn't sure.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

