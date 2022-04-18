 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seeking driver involved in southeast Lincoln hit-and-run that caused $30,000 in damage

Police are investigating after a car left the roadway while turning south onto 70th Street from Nebraska 2 in southeast Lincoln late Sunday night, crashing into a traffic signal box before fleeing the scene.

LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said the collision, which occurred around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, caused around $30,000 in damage to the equipment, and police suspect the car involved also suffered serious damage.

Kocian described the car involved as a small silver or gray sedan, possibly a Honda or Nissan make.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Lincoln to pay $110,000 for external review of police department's culture
Watch now: 'I needed this program' — Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court helps local veterans get back on track
Lincoln bicyclist critically injured in collision with pickup truck in Cass County
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

