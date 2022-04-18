Police seeking driver involved in southeast Lincoln hit-and-run that caused $30,000 in damage

Police are investigating after a car left the roadway while turning south onto 70th Street from Nebraska 2 in southeast Lincoln late Sunday night, crashing into a traffic signal box before fleeing the scene.
LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said the collision, which occurred around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, caused around $30,000 in damage to the equipment, and police suspect the car involved also suffered serious damage.
Kocian described the car involved as a small silver or gray sedan, possibly a Honda or Nissan make.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
