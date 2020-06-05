Police seeking 19-year-old suspected of rape at UNL fraternity house

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department obtained a warrant for the arrest of a 19-year-old Lincoln man for first-degree sexual assault at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity last October.

According to an affidavit, a woman told officers she had been raped by Landon Ludwig on Oct. 13 at Sigma Phi Epsilon's chapter house at 601 N. 16th St. following an off-campus party organized by the fraternity.

The woman told police she and her friends were drinking before officers broke up the party and she ending up at the fraternity house after being separated from her friends.

There, she said Ludwig had been "all over" her in a room on the third floor, touching her over her clothes without her permission and leading her to a room on the second floor.

Security cameras caught footage of the two walking through the house and into a room, with the woman having trouble maintaining her balance and stumbling while walking.

Ludwig, who according to UNL records is not a student, allegedly removed the woman's clothes even as she told him "no" and pushed her onto a bed to prevent her from leaving and engaging in sex and oral sex with her.