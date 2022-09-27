Police seek suspect in random July assault at UNL's Love Library, authorities say

Authorities are searching for a 43-year-old man who is alleged to have randomly assaulted a man on the second floor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Love Library in July, police said in court records.

Tyrone Rife has been at large since the alleged assault, which happened at about 8:15 p.m. on July 26 at the library, on the university's downtown campus, University Police Officer Brook Johnson said in the affidavit for Rife's arrest.

The victim told police that he was talking with a group of men in the library that evening when Rife approached him and, unprovoked, punched him several times in the face and mouth, causing lacerations and a tooth fracture that required corrective surgery, Johnson said in the affidavit.

Police identified Rife through witness accounts and security footage, but officers have so far failed to find him, who may now live in Omaha, Johnson said.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Rife's arrest Monday, charging him with first-degree assault.